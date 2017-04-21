Students compete with underwater ROVs

Seven local high schools will go head to head during Guam's first underwater remotely operated vehicle competition this Saturday. The competition is put forth with the MATE center in Monterey and challenges students from all over the world to build and design ROV's that can tackle missions modeled after real world scenarios.

It aims to prepare students for careers in science, technology, engineering and math, and the winners will get the chance to travel to Long beach, California this summer to observe the international competition.

The event takes place at the Dededo Pool from 10am to 2pm.