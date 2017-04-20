Join KUAM this weekend to help keep Guam green

The KUAM CareForce along with our community partners Ambros, Inc., IRecycle Guam, and Micronesia Renewable Energy, Inc., are gearing up for our annual Think Green Cleanup scheduled for this Sunday, April 23.

We hope you'll join us as we clean the streets from Lencho Park in Dededo to the KUAM Studios in Harmon beginning at 7am.

We encourage participants to bring their reusable water containers. Biodegradable trash bags and gloves will be provided.