$10M in tax refunds in the mail - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

$10M in tax refunds in the mail

Posted: Updated:

$10 million in tax refunds are being mailed out. According to the Governor’s Office, the checks cover for all error-free returns filed up until January 25. 

A total of 2,293 checks are being mailed.

Powered by Frankly