$10M in tax refunds in the mail

Congratulations to the winners from today's Liberation Day Parade Float Competition: Barrigada is Best Village Float, the Port Authority of Guam for GovGuam & TaTuHa Inc. for Community!
Tonight's fireworks show will go on tonight as planned at 9pm. Before sunrise today, hundreds of parade goers camped along the parade route received an alarming wakeup call - the sound of booming fireworks.
Three more clergy sex abuse lawsuits filed in the District Court of Guam today.
As part of the events to commemorate the island 73rd Liberation, a special memorial mass was held on big navy at the Sumay Cemetery. Prior to World War II, Sumay was a thriving fishing community and commercial hub for ships. It was known as the "Pearl of the Island".
The Guam Power Authority is getting ready to sign two huge deals that will add 120 megawatts of utility-scale renewable energy to the grid. GPA is seeking CCU approval of a power pool agreement with KEPCO for two 30-megawatt solar plants.
A former village mayor accused of exposing himself to a female community service worker and asking if she did massages is set to go trial this October.
Guam police are looking into an early morning home invasion out of Yigo. Police say it happened early today in the Zero Down area of the northern village.
While he remains under house arrest until he can appeal his sentencing, former GPD officer Mark Torre Jr. is scheduled to return to court next week for a restitution hearing.
He had no intention of committing a crime. This from ex-cop Manuel Perez who addressed the court on Thursday morning during his sentencing.
