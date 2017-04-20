SPED forum at Carbullido Elementary this weekend

The Guam Department of Education is hosting the 2nd Special Education Parent Community Forum this Saturday. The forum aims to develop an action plan relative to concerns raised by parents and community stakeholders.

In addition, attendees will be able to speak with GDOE representatives regarding the IEP process, least restrictive environment, related services, transition and 1:1 aides.

The forum takes place on April 22nd at BP Carbullido Elementary School from 8:30am to 12pm.