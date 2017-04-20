Tenorio: educational and job opportunities will drive down island crime

A need for better education and a better work environment - the lead of the island's public safety is responding to the recent rash of robberies and other crimes happening throughout our community.

Lieutenant Governor Ray Tenorio said, "Yes, we are going to have more robberies and more burglaries. That's the common denominator of any community but the larger the community the larger the crime is percentage wise and the lack or absence of that skill sets, knowledge or ability to be able to get a job or keep a job is going to drive people to crime."

Police are investigating at least a handful of Dededo game room robberies and a robbery that happened at the KFC in Yigo this past week.

The suspects in those incidents remain on the run.