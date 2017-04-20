Suspect killed after shootout with cops

An early morning police chase turned deadly. The suspect opening fire on police officers after they chased him from Barrigada up north toward Dededo. It happened around 5am on Friday.

Police had been called to a report of an armed man holding a gun at the House of Liberty gameroom just off Route 8 in Barrigada. Guam police officers chased the suspect north, GPD spokesperson Captain Kim Santos said. The man then shot at officers during the pursuit. The chase ended in a shootout between the man and police at Chalen Langet in Dededo.

The suspect was shot by GPD officers and died on scene. His name has not yet been released.

One police officer, who authorities confirm is with the Robbery Task Force, was injured. KUAM News has learned that officer's injury was a result glass fragments after gunshots shattered his car window.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday afternoon.