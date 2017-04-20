Session set for Monday morning

It's set to be a busy week for local lawmakers. Senators will go into session on Monday.

On the agenda, eight bills including Bill 16 which would mandate the provision of health care insurance coverage for autism spectrum disorders by insurers.

Also up for discussion, 12 appointments and four resolutions including Resolution 25 which seeks justice for those exposed to Agent Orange on Guam.

Session is set to start on Monday at 9:30 am.