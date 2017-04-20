Man caught in Dededo after high speed chase, shooting at cops - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Man caught in Dededo after high speed chase, shooting at cops

Posted: Updated:
. -

Police have apprehended a man involved in an early morning high speed chase that reportedly began in Barrigada and ended in Dededo. The driver was shooting at police during the pursuit. KUAM News has learned that a police officer's eye was injured from glass fragments from his shattered car window.  

As for the suspect, he was shot.

Powered by Frankly