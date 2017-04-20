Air Force completes inquiry into 2016 bomber crash

The Air Force has released the findings of its investigation into last year's B52H crash that occurred at Andersen Air Force Base in May 2016. "The Accident Investigation Board found that the cause of the mishap was that the pilot analyzed visual bird activity and perceived cockpit indications as a loss of symmetric thrust required to safely attain flight, and subsequently applied abort procedures. Drag chute failure on deployment and exceeding brake-energy limits also substantially contributed to the mishap," a press release stated.

There were no fatalities, but one aircrew member was treated for minor injuries.