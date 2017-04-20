Raid of Inarajan home results in 5 arrested, 4 booked and confined, 3 magistrated

A total of five people were arrested following a raid that took place at a home in Inarajan yesterday. Out of the five, only four were booked and confined and only three were magistrated today. Police spokesperson Kim Santos says when the Mandaña Drug Task Force and special agents executed the search warrant they found over 20 grams of crystal meth and other drug paraphernalia. Additionally, a rifle was found inside a car parked outside the home.

Arrested on drug possession charges and a myriad of other charges were: George Carlos Paulino Flores, Selma Ann Paulino, Cara Lynne Afaisen, John Frederick Weakley, and George Vincent Paulino.