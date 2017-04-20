Governor's tax refund plan up for discussion

Get those refunds out to the people quicker - that's the discussion happening tonight at Adelup over Governor Eddie Calvo's tax refund bill.

The money may be getting out there, as Damiana Ilangelekei said, "They should get the money faster because you know we really depend on it." But, for taxpayers like Ilangelekei, it isn't quick enough. "I have grandchildren and I need to buy their things for schools, so I need it to come faster," she pleaded.

It's that argument that has the Calvo Administration opening up and meeting with others in community tonight. The discussion: a tax revenue anticipation note (TRAN) bill, for a $75 million line of credit. Ultimately, the Governor's Office says this will finally address the government's cash management issues that they've faced for decades, and get those tax refunds out faster.

"The key work is right now we are to ensure that we pay all refunds six months from the due date on their return if its filed on or before the due date," said Department of Revenue & Taxation director John Camacho, noting how his agency continues working to get the refunds out each week. He says they are also looking ahead at what procedures to put in place, if any, should the TRAN bill become law.

Vincent Naputi said, "If that's what it takes - just like when you go to the bank to borrow money because you need money then it's the same thing, right?"

Mimi Reynold added, "It will also help me cause I am having financial crisis and it's really hard for me and my family." Depending on what happens next, taxpayers agree speeding up the process means getting money that will offer some much needed support for others like Reynold. "I am really drowning in my bills and I really need to help my kids with school supplies and all that," she said.

The TRAN bill public hearing is scheduled for this evening at the Governor's Conference Room at Adelup.

The governor also requested the legislature hold a special session next Friday to vote on the bill.