OPA may proceed to hearing for CoreTech appeal on May 8

The fate of Simon Sanchez High School is in the hands of the Office of Public Accountability, which will have to decide whether or not to dismiss the recent appeal by losing offeror CoreTech International or to proceed to a formal hearing next month.

CTI appealed the procurement two weeks after it was issued, arguing that price should be included in the evaluation and that the insurance and maintenance of 34 other schools be left out. Assistant Attorney General Tom Keeler said the government agreed to appease both requests, however, CTI legal counsel Joyce Tang said the parties cannot reach an agreement without the inclusion of language recommended by CTI.

"You are now going to have value as part of the determination, CoreTech requested that they be separated, they're now separated, and yet they're continuing to argue over what is gonna be in the second RFP that's not even drafted," said Keeler. Tang continued, "I think any stipulation needs a clear understanding of what the law requires and not just say, 'we're conceding because we want to avoid a delay,' because that doesn't resolve the issue."

The OPA must now decide to either dismiss the appeal or to proceed to a hearing on May 8th.