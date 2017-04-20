Lawyers negotiating board composition for Hope and Healing Guam

They're agreeing to meet in the middle. Rather than battle it out over words, the two attorneys taking over clergy sex abuse claims are agreeing to negotiate who will serve on the board of directors for the non-profit established to settle claims out of court.

He's honest to a fault. Earlier this week, Attorney David Lujan publicly slammed California attorney Michael Caspino, the newly named executive director of Hope and Healing Guam, the group tasked with settling claims of clergy sex abuse outside the courtroom as well providing counseling and spiritual guidance for survivors. "I called it a scam," Lujan began. "I said he's going to pick my pockets."

But could Lujan be showing a change of heart? On Thursday, he met with Caspino where they agreed on two boards for the non-profit. One seven-member board to address clergy sex abuse claims and a second three-member board to serve as a watchdog on Caspino. Caspino shared the list of proposed board members for both boards - which Lujan will be able to negotiate in the next week.

"I will not mention those names yet but I can tell you outright I do have some reservations with some of the names, okay? And I did express that I don't agree with this name or that name," he said. "I would like for the plaintiffs, the victims, to have an input who sits there."

Looking ahead, Lujan sees utility in the Hope and Healing Guam program. "Going through the court can be very traumatic, can be very lengthy, can be very expensive - and let's face it. It's a gamble no matter what," he said. "When this program was pitched to me, I listened and I said to myself, okay. It can accomplish everything we want and take the gamble element away."

KUAM News spoke with Caspino, who says both attorneys shared a good laugh during today's meeting. While this is the first mention of a three-member board to oversee his role as executive director he says, "I need to have accountability also...we need everything to be transparent." He added that the non-profit will be routinely audited and the findings to be published online.

Already dozens have called the non-profit to avail their services, many of whom are already in counseling. "I feel good that they've come back this fast, and it shows, notwithstanding my strong words - that has not deterred them from moving forward," he said.

The number for Hope and Healing Guam is 1-888-649-5288.