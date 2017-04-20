Financial disclosures due to GEC by tomorrow

A quick reminder out of the Guam Election Commission...

All elected officials the Government of Guam department heads and anyone who contracts or buys for the government must submit their financial disclosures to the GEC by close of business day tomorrow. Government boards and commissions are also up against that same deadline to file any conflict of interest statements. GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan says the deadlines are a requirement to meet the mandates of the Public Disclosure Act.