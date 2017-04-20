Respected coral conservationist on Guam to help us save reefs

While you may not notice the impacts of climate change in your day-to-day life, rising sea temperatures are having a drastic effect on the island's corals reefs. A world renowned coral conservationist is here in Guam this week to discuss what needs to be done to save the island's reefs.

What was one of Guam's vibrant and colorful coral reefs in 2013 became barren and unrecognizable just one year later. These are effects of coral bleaching, a phenomenon which continues to plague islands including Guam.

"The situation is so drastic, so dramatic globally, that we need restoration, we need to help corals to reproduce again," explained Dr. Dirk Peterson. "Some corals, especially in the Caribbean, some endangered corals species, although they still spawn, they cannot produce coral babies any longer, so we try to help them." Dr. Peterson is the founder and executive director of SECORE International, an organization based in the United States and Germany that focuses on coral conservation and restoration.

"It's very important because so far we thought we can conserve coral reefs through management of marine protected areas, sewage treatments, local stressors to reduce those stressors would be sufficient to conserve coral reefs, to raise awareness, and to educate people how they eventually they can help to conserve coral reefs, but it's not sufficient any longer," he said.

Peterson said SECORE aims to use a multidisciplinary approach, including education as well as research to develop techniques to propagate coral and eventually restore the world's dying reefs. In addition to speaking before the Rotary Club of Guam this afternoon, SECORE is also conducting a workshop in Guam with local and international partners from Thailand, the Philippines and Hong Kong.

"This workshop is part of larger project we started in 2013, and its actually to help local partners, the University of Guam Marine Laboratory, Dr. Lori Raymundo, to help her with restoration efforts here on the island," he said.

Peterson will be in Guam until Sunday.