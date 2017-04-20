Docomo Pacific reveals ONE bundled service, fastest online speeds

Docomo Pacific launches a new bundled service that they say now offers the fastest online speeds.

President and CEO Jonathan Kriegel says the company raised its top speed from 75 megabits per second to 100 megabits in response to customer demand.

“This is Guam's first triple digit online speed and its available island wide, it's available everywhere today, and we're coupling that with a very large data cap of two terabits, which I said, I was sort of saying before is 2,000 movies you can download in a month so,” Kriegel said.

Kriegel says another top feature of Docomo's new "ONE Love" quad-play bundle is a TiVo television entertainment system. It offers a host of new options for customers including simultaneous search, multi-platform searching, and a quick-mode feature that is 30-percent faster but still enables viewers to clearly hear the audio.