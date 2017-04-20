GHURA plans to discuss Section 8 issue

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority will discuss a recently resolved conflict of interest case with HUD officials that involved a local senator. Senator Michael San Nicolas, who was a Section 8 landlord, told KUAM that he was only notified by GHURA this past February about the conflict.

He's since broke ties with the program to address the issue, GHURA executive director Michael Duenas says the agency discovered the problem following a lot of public scrutiny over their conflict of interest provision. "Ignorance of the law is not an excuse. As a landlord or anyone signing a contract it really is important to understand the documents you are signing and ask questions so saying that he wasn't aware of it in the eyes of the law, it's not an excuse," he said.

As we reported, the potential conflict is that in his role as senator, San Nicolas may need to take action on legislation that directly affects GHURA, or vote to confirm board members.

In response to GHURA, Senator San Nicolas today says he is unable to comment as he is consulting with private legal counsel.