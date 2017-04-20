Bordallo intends to create immigration plan for Guam

Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo outlines her plans to move Guam issues forward in the nation's capitol -- this despite a republican controlled Congress and White House.

She said it was NOT going to be short and simple and it wasn't. Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo spent a little over an hour delivering her annual congressional address in the Guam Congress Building where she said was the very building she began her career in public service.

As anticipated she provided updates on a myriad of federal issues involving war claims, military buildup, self determination, compact impact and the controversial H2B crisis.

She announced, "I will introduce legislation to carve out a unique immigration program for Guam, to provide a long-term solution to our labor needs. This bill will address the labor deficiencies that are affecting industries outside of the military, including civilian construction and maintenance, health care, and hospitality. However, with a Trump Administration and Republican-controlled Congress that is unwilling to discuss comprehensive immigration reform that is so badly needed. This will not be easy and will require additional information and data that backs-up our arguments."

Speaker BJ Cruz commended the congresswoman for being forthright with the challenges the territory faces, saying, "I was very impressed with what she had to say she has some major issues she has to address and she was honest about the shortcomings and I'm hoping she'll be able to resolve those very quickly for the benefit of the entire community at least she was willing to come forward and state these are the things we have to address about the issues.