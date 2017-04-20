UOG sustainability conference tackles topic of climate change, how communities can prepare

Day Two of the University of Guam Island Sustainability Conference brought a diversity of opinions as speakers discussed everything from climate change to natural resources.

Director of the Department of Interior Pacific Islands Climate Science Center David Helweg was part of a panel that discussed the relation between climate change and changing communities. He emphasized that what is needed to help communities prepare for climate adaptation is effective communicators.

“To help tell the story about the data, about what we think will be happening in coming decades, and help communities to identify how risky things may be and how to plan,” Helweg explained.

He said an interdisciplinary approach is the best approach to tackle the issue affecting so many island communities. The conference continues with a trip to the Talofofo watershed Friday morning.