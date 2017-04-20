Mayors: all bets are off on casino gambling

The high rollers in the battle over casino gambling in Guam were at the Guam Legislature to testify on Bill 50 that would ban all forms of gambling and gambling devices at the Liberation Casino in Tiyan and village fiestas. The Mayors council of Guam, opposes the bill because revenue from the gambling activity not only funds annual liberation festivities but also various events in their respective municipalities.

Bill 50 ups the ante to ban casino gambling in Tiyan. Guam voters have repeatedly voted down gambling in Guam. Jackie Marati and her family have been major players at the winners table. She said, "That is a total of five times in eight years kind senators can we hear that."

While her group Keep Guam Good is all in, the Mayors Council of Guam says all bets are off. Revenue from the Tiyan Casino, is used to fund annual liberation festivities hosted by Mayors, something they plan to fold -- if Bill 50 passes.

In order for the MCOG to stay in the game, Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman says the legislature will have to find an alternate source of funding or $650,000 total to pay for all the activities associated with Liberation. He said, "If the gaming part is ceased then please amend the law which places the responsibility to the mayors council of Guam, get it away from us."

Co-Sponsor of Bill 50 Speaker BJ Cruz possibly threw down the ultimate hand, pointing out that without a gaming commission no one is really regulating the gambling activities at the Tiyan casino. "Because it just really seems, it really is wild west," he said.

Cruz recommended gambling should be abolished all together in Guam.