Government's motion to disqualify Atty Lujan as Smith's lawyer to be heard May 17

Former GHURA legal counsel Mark Smith and co-defendant Glenn Wong appeared in the District Court of Guam on Thursday. While the court granted the government's request for a protective order on discovery, another issue remains to be resolved - that's whether defense attorney David Lujan should be disqualified from the case.

Prosecutors made the motion earlier this month on grounds Lujan was prior legal counsel for GHURA and had a similar conflict of interest with properties he owned under the Section 8 program. As reported, Smith was serving as the agency's legal counsel and profiting from the Section 8 program through Wong who he transferred his properties to. The government's motion to disqualify Lujan will be heard on May 17th.