KUAM Gamechangers: Guam High's Soloman White

When it came to getting scouted by coaches at the next level Soloman White, says head football coach Jacob Dowdell played a big part in getting him more exposure. White played quarterback for the Guam High Panthers leading them to back to back 3rd place finishes in the IFL.

White told KUAM Sports, "He gets us recognized a lot more using the site huddle and sharing with coaches on a field level in other sites. So I think that helped out and he has a lot of contacts with coaches, since he was a coach in the States."

White played in the Life Champion Senior Bowl held in Hawaii last year, playing against the best high school players in Hawaii. The game gave athletes a chance to earn scholarships with coaches from Division II, Division III, NAIA and JUCO in attendance. He also suited up in the Tomodachi Bowl held in Japan last month teaming up with players from Japan, Okinawa and South Korea.

White added, "The players we played against were like the top players from the upper classmen in high schools and the lower classmen in colleges. So I think that helped me get experience from a more high level of football."

Playing sports has helped Soloman keep his head in the books and his eye on the prize. His dreams of playing college football wouldn't have been possible without a strong work ethic on and off the field.

White added, "Our coach, his core value is academics above all but he still wants us to come out and practice hard. And get better every day. But if we don't have good grades we aren't allowed to participate in any sports."

It all paid off for White when he accepted a full academic scholarship to attend the Air Force Academy. He plans to red shirt his freshman season and hopefully get in some reps at the quarterback and receiver position. Although he might not be fully prepared yet for the college style of play, his speed in the 40-yard dash at 4.4 is a good start.

"I'm really excited but I'm kind of nervous because I haven't seen that high of a level of competition. I think I'm going to have to train a lot and get my speed and strength up so I'll be able to compete with the people at that level," said White.

For now its track practices after school and training sessions on the weekend. After 2 high school track meets in the books Soloman is 1st in the 200m, 2nd in the triple jump and 400m and 3rd in the 100m sprints. "We do weightlifting after track practice or anytime we are able to. And then on Saturdays out here today we do speed and agility camp to also help with my speed," he said.

Competing on a small island and still getting the recognition of the All DODEA Pacific Team and a Division 1 football scholarship, White says anything is possible through hard work and dedication.

"Just work hard," suggested White. "Last year, I didn't believe I was going to able to do this but if you train hard anyone can do this. And I believe anybody on Guam and everybody has the potential to do it."