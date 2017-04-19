Comments heard about casino gambling

Bill 50 ups the ante to ban casino gambling in Tiyan. Guam voters have repeatedly voted down gambling in Guam.

Jackie Marati said, "That is a total of five times in eight years kind senators". While Keep Guam Good is all in, Village Mayors say all bets are off. Robert Hoffman said, "We want a solution not just end it flat out. "

Revenue from the Tiyan Casino is used to fund annual liberation festivities hosted by Mayors. Senators however are concerned about the lack of control over the casino. BJ Cruz said, "because it just really seems, it really is wild west".