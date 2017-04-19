Opponents of gambling testified in support of Bill 50. The legislation, introduced by Senator Telena Nelson and Speaker BJ Cruz, would do away with gambling activities and gambling devices at the Liberation Carnival in Tiyan and other village fairs in Guam.

Keep Guam Good’s Jackie Marati reminded senators about the history of failed initiatives to legalize casino gambling in Guam. “Five times in eight years, who is being listened to? Are the voters? Is there will being respected and do their actions and do their opinions count,” Marati questioned.

On Wednesday, the Mayors Council of Guam passed a resolution opposing Bill 50. Merizo Mayor Ernest Chargualaf testified in support of the measure during the hearing. He said the proceeds from gambling have been used to fund activities in his municipality such as the Crab Festival and the annual Tina and Faha memorial ceremonies.

Testifying on behalf of the MCOG, Sinajana Mayor Robert Hoffman said that at least $650,000 is needed for all the activities related to annual Liberation celebration. He asked senators that if the MCOG is not provided alternatives to fund liberation activities to amend the law to take the responsibility away from the Council.

Keep Guam Good’s Jay Arriola said it’s time for Mayors to get creative, “We don’t need to rely on casinos to spend $600,000 a year on an event.”