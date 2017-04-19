Bordallo covers myriad topics in congressional address

She said it was NOT going to be short and simple and it wasn't. Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo spent a little over an hour delivering her annual congressional address in the Guam Congress Building where she said was the very building she began her career in public service.

As anticipated she provided updates on a myriad of federal issues involving war claims, military buildup, the H2B crisis, Compact Impact, and Self Determination.

Bordallo began her address providing an update on war claims

1. The claims process will be administered by the Department of Justice’s Foreign Claims Settlement Commission;

2. Presently, this Commission is in the rulemaking stage for establishing the claims process for eligible individuals and is expected to complete this stage on or about June 20, 2017;

3. After which, the final claims process and procedures will be announced by the Commission so that eligible applicants may begin to submit their claims for adjudication;

4. Lastly, eligible applicants will then have up to one year from June 20, 2017 to file a claim directly with the Commission.

She said it is a step towards righting the injustice and bringing this chapter to a close.

"I will never turn my back and give up on you," she said, as the crowd cheered inside the Guam Congress Building in Hagatna.

Bordallo also shared her continued support for the Marine realignment to Guam, but admitted the island is in a different place now.

"This is even more important because of recent world events and the growing uncertainty in the region," she said. "This past weekend’s failed missile test and the escalating rhetoric by North Korea is destabilizing to our security and that of our allies. History cannot repeat itself, and I want to assure our people that we remain safe, and the United States will protect Guam from threats that may arise. We are an important part of the American family, and I continue to work with DOD and all our federal partners to keep our island secure."

The delegate said we expect to break ground on the Marine Corps Base later this year. She also said she stands ready to offer legislation to address challenges when necessary.

Additonally, she is holding the Navy's feet to the fire and holding them accountable to its committment to return lands to GovGuam and follow through on other military efforts that impact the territory.

"I will also continue to hold the Trump Administration accountable for maintaining a full ship repair capability on Guam," she said.

It's efforts she said we need to work on together to move forward with the "One Guam" approach.

She also spoke on her promise to work with the administration to get their support back for the buildup.

Governor Calvo announced a couple of weeks ago that he could no longer support the buildup following the H2B visa crisis.

Senator Regine Biscoe Lee reacted to the speech by calling for continued focus on local workforce development and the issue of H-2B visas denials.

“The nearly 100 percent denial of H-2B visas has impacted Guam families and our island’s economic growth,” Senator Lee said. “I applaud the Congresswoman for supporting our island’s workforce development and for her efforts to find a solution to the H-2B visa challenges we face."

Senator Lee was recognized in the address for underscoring the issue during a recent Congressional Delegation visit to Guam.

"Washington must now hold up its end our shared commitment, and ensure Guam’s people have the resources and manpower we need to thrive," Senator Lee said.

Bordallo also announced that she will introduce legislation to carve out a unique immigration program for the island that will provide a long-term solution to labor needs.

Tourism was also highlighted in the Congresswoman's address.

"I also hope that we will continue to expand our visitor outreach to attract visitors from new markets," she said." I support efforts to expand our Visa Waiver Program to include new countries like Vietnam, and I continue to encourage Governor Calvo to use authorities Congress extended to him in 2009 to petition DHS to include emerging markets."

A call for deep cuts from the Trump administration to the USDOE budget was also highlighted during her address. Bordallo said such efforts would significantly undermine our education institutions and leave our children worse off.

"I promise to fight these cuts which are so critical to Guam," she said.

Agent Orange was also of concern for Bordallo who said she is not convinced that the DOD did their due-diligence to address community's concerns by those exposed to the chemical.

"For this reason, I am leading a bipartisan request for an independent review by the Government Accountability Office of all documentation available regarding Agent Orange and other dioxin-based herbicides on Guam," she said. "Tasking the GAO with this mission ensures a truly independent review."

Bordallo also admitted the political climate in the nation's capital where cuts have been made to nondefense programs makes it unlikely that the island will see any direct increases in Compact impact.

She announced she will reintroduce a bill to offer creative solutions such as allowing the government to use unreimbursed Compact impact towards paying Medicaid benefits, and address education by including Compact migrant students in the federal Impact Aid program.

After speaking to the ongoing push to self-determination, Bordallo concluded that we all need to move foward, together. One Guam.