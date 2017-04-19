3 men, 2 women arrested following search of Inarajan home

Five people were arrested following a search warrant that was executed at a home in Inarajan on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Capt. Kim Santos says the Mandaña Drug Task Force and special agents from the Guam Police Department confiscated about 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales, and packaging material commonly used for distributing drugs. A car was also searched and a gun was confiscated as well.

Arrested for the following charges were:

1. GEORGE CARLOS PAULINO FLORES

Male/Guam/23yoa/Inarajan

-Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine

-Illegal Delivery of Schedule II Drug

-Drug Free School Zone

BOOKED and CONFINED

2. SELMA ANN PAULINO

Female/Guam/44yoa/Inarajan

-Illegal Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine

-Possession of a Schedule II Drug with Intent to Distribute

BOOKED and CONFINED

3. CARA LYNNE AFAISEN

Female /Guam/21yoa/Inarajan

-Child Abuse

-Illegal Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine

-Guilt Established by Complicity

-Conspiracy

BOOKED and CONFINED

4. JOHN FREDERICK WEAKLEY

Male/Guam/51yoa/Inarajan

-Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance

-Guilt Established by Complicity

BOOKED and RELEASED

5. GEORGE VINCENT PAULINO

Male/Guam/21 yoa/Inarajan

-Possession of a Firearm w/o a Firearm ID

-Possession of an Unregistered Firearm

BOOKED and CONFINED

