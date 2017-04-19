3 men, 2 women arrested following search of Inarajan home - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Five people were arrested following a search warrant that was executed at a home in Inarajan on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Capt. Kim Santos says the  Mandaña Drug Task Force and special agents from the Guam Police Department  confiscated about 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia,  scales, and packaging material commonly used for distributing drugs. A car was also searched and a gun was confiscated as well. 

Arrested for the following charges were: 

1. GEORGE CARLOS PAULINO FLORES
Male/Guam/23yoa/Inarajan
-Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine
-Illegal Delivery of  Schedule II Drug
-Drug Free School Zone 
BOOKED and CONFINED

2. SELMA ANN PAULINO
Female/Guam/44yoa/Inarajan
-Illegal Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine 
-Possession of a Schedule II Drug with Intent to Distribute
BOOKED and CONFINED 

3. CARA LYNNE AFAISEN
Female /Guam/21yoa/Inarajan 
-Child Abuse
-Illegal Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine 
-Guilt Established by Complicity
-Conspiracy 
BOOKED and CONFINED

4. JOHN FREDERICK WEAKLEY
Male/Guam/51yoa/Inarajan
-Illegal Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance
-Guilt Established by Complicity 
BOOKED and RELEASED

5. GEORGE VINCENT PAULINO 
Male/Guam/21 yoa/Inarajan
-Possession of a Firearm w/o a Firearm ID
-Possession of an Unregistered Firearm
BOOKED and CONFINED
 

