Rights and concerns of landowners discussion kicks off island sustainability conference

The island sustainability conference, sponsored by the University of Guam, got underway Wednesday with a panel discussion on development and how to balance the rights and concerns of landowners and surrounding residents.

One debate focused on whether there is a need to change the law for zoning and development approvals. Land Management Director Mike Borja acknowledged that many of the laws are outdated. But Ordot Chalan Pago Mayor Jesse Gogue was even more direct, suggesting there may be a need to get rid of the Guam Land Use Commission.

“Do the laws need be changed? I think so. Do they need to be fundamentally changed? I think so,” Gogue expressed. “And I think we've evolved to a point where these decisions can be handled at the community level, by the people that are going to be impacted.”

A proposed development in Gogue's village - the Pago Bay Marina Resort - has come under fire from villagers who say it would be too big and disruptive. The sustainability conference continues through Friday.