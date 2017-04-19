Yigo mayor comments on Sanchez situation

Yigo mayor Rudy Matanane has the backing of his colleagues on whatever the outcome will be from the town hall meeting regarding the fate of Simon Sanchez High School. The Mayor's Council of Guam passed a resolution this morning to show their support.

"My motion is for all the mayors and the vice mayors to support me in supporting my constituents up there with what they want and how they want to continue shaping Simon Sanchez High School and not changing it into a charter school and fix the problem which is the procurement process," said MCOG chairman Angel Sablan.

The support was unanimous from all the mayors present. Once again the Town Hall meeting on Bill 70 which converts Simon Sanchez High to a charter school is scheduled for May 2 at 6pm at the Yigo campus.