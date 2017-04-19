Umatac Bridge Towers restoration completed after nearly 20 years

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.
After being closed to the public for almost 20 years, the ribbon was cut this afternoon signaling the completion of the restoration of the Umatac Bridge Towers.
The project was funded through public law authored by Senator Tommy Morrison. The bridge was built in the 1980's during the Bordallo administration, however, over the years of battling the elements, the bridge towers began to deteriorate thus becoming a safety hazard to the community.