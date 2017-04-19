Yet another accuser of sex abuse by church brings total to 52

The 52nd plaintiff files suit for clergy sex abuse. "M.S." filed his complaint in the Superior Court of Guam on Wednesday naming the Archdiocese of Agana and the Boy Scouts of America Aloha Council as defendants.

His alleged abuser is Father Louis Brouillard. According to the plaintiff, he was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Inarajan. Because the parish didn't have its own Boy Scouts troop, he joined the Malojojo troop led by Father Brouillard.

The complaint states that the priest would get naked and fondle the plaintiff while other boy scouts were forced to looked at photographs of naked boys. On other occasions, M.S. was on camping trips when the priest would come into his tent and sexually abuse him.

His local attorney is Kevin Fowler who believes others are likely to come forward with allegations against the priest.

"It looks like Father Brouillard was using his position as the Boy Scout leader of Troop 24 to draw in kids from neighboring parishes. I think we will likely see more people come forward from St. Joseph, and possibly other parishes."