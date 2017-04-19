Tenorio keen on topics to be discussed in Bordallo's speech

War Claims, self-determination, our economy and the list goes on. Tonight, Congresswoman Madeleine Bordallo touching on those very topics during her congressional address in Hagatna.

Growth for our island - it's the first time the island's delegate is giving her congressional address inside the Guam Congress Building speaking on more than a handful of items she's working to benefit everyone living here. Ray Tenorio, at the moment Guam's acting governor, told KUAM News, "Even Madeleine Bordallo today said at the Island Sustainability Conference that she's talking about working with anyone to be able to get what Guam needs."

Tenorio says he looks forward to hearing what Bordallo has to say about the H-2b issue. An issue that led the administration to turn its back on the buildup until the federal government changes its ways. "Our ability to capitalize on construction projects, use grants and be able to at military construction, all of these things go to the viability of our island. I mean we know the construction has long term dividends and multiplier effect on our economy," he added.

Bordallo has expressed her shared desire to resolve the H-2b crisis so that leaders can get back to showing support for the buildup. The Calvo Administration had previously called out Bordallo for not being that voice for the territory in Washington, DC. However, the acting governor is optimistic about what she will bring to the table after tonight's address.

"We are hoping to hear from the congresswoman any attraction she has in Washington, DC. Not all people and not all jurisdictions are created equal in the sense that our economy is far flung from the US, we are mostly closely aligned with Asia. We are looking at issues of course with North Korea, China, Russia and how they are dealing with the global geopolitical environment we are all faced with, so there are threats and opportunities for the island and we are going to try to capitalize," he stated.

Bordallo is also expected to talk about the progress of war claims for the island, her hope to attract visitors from new markets, compact impact funding, and efforts to once and for all settle the issue of self-determination for the people of Guam.

It's a speech that's pushing the mission of moving forward, together.

The congressional address starts at 6:30pm at the Congress Building in Hagatna.