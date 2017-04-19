Drug kingpins sentenced in federal court

One man will serve life behind bars. The other to serve over 24 years imprisonment. Both are responsible for bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of methamphetamine from Nevada to Guam.

Francisco Arias is an illegal immigrant. His co-defendant and fellow drug kingpin, Eder Cortez-Zelaya is a naturalized U.S. citizen. From 2010 to 2014, the two conspired with at least 15 Guam residents - sending drugs to Guam by mail and receiving payment via Cortez-Zelaya's bank account.

In federal court on Wednesday, Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood sentenced Arias to life behind bars - the maximum sentence considering he used threats against co-defendants. Cortez-Zelaya was shown some mercy - also facing life behind bars - but instead ordered to serve over 24 years because his role in the drug conspiracy showed no evidence of threats or violence.

According to federal agents present at today's hearing, the street value for meth in Nevada at the time of the crimes was anywhere from $30 to $70 per gram. In Guam, the street value for a single gram of the drug would cost you $500.

The case uncovered a total of 616 grams. That's a street value of $308,000.

The Chief Judge added today "all of these drugs have impacted so many citizens of Guam... it's clear to the court that you and Mr. Arias were the kingpins to this very big enterprise."