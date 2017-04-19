Teething tablets recalled nationwide due to serious health hazard

Important news for parents with babies who are teething...

A nationwide recall is in effect for Hyland's Baby Teething Tablets and Hyland's Baby Nighttime Teething Tablets due to mislabeling. The medicines have been found to contain inconsistent amounts of belladonna alkaloids which pose a serious health hazard to children.

Public Health confirms some of the recalled products were sold at K Mart. For more information call the Division of Environmental Health at 735-7221.