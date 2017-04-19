Education board tours squalid conditions at Sanchez High

The Guam Education Board held their latest meeting last night in the Simon Sanchez High School cafeteria where they were served a heaping plate of frustration. But before the main course they were treated to a horror show students see every day, the dilapidated classrooms at the Home of the Sharks.

At Sanchez High, the signs are everywhere. On the ground, on the walls, on the ceiling. And that's not the only thing going through the roof, add on Bill 70. "The students have been misled for so long about the rebuild and then all of sudden it's like hey let's make Simon Sanchez a charter school - it's like cutting corners," said Simon Sanchez High School Parent-Administrator-Teacher-Student Organization President Deanna Fournier, referring to the latest bill regarding the Yigo school.

Members of the Guam Education board took a walk-through of the dilapidated @SSHSSHARKS today, seeing the damage and what needs fixing. ?? pic.twitter.com/SiHXiwBuCc — KUAM News (@kuamnews) April 18, 2017

The project is part of a $100 million RFP authorized by law enacted four years ago but delayed because of protests and appeals by losing offeror Core Tech International. Bill 70 was introduced by Senators Dennis Rodriguez Jr., Joe San Agustin, Tommy Morrison, Telena Nelson and Fernando Esteves. The legislation proposes changing Simon Sanchez High to a charter school and in doing so yearly allotments at $6500 per student would then be used to finance the school's construction.

Fournier points out though that Guam law mandates there must be 60% percent support from the impacted community to convert a public school into a charter school. "This bill seeks to eliminate the stakeholders ability to have a say - this bill wants to eliminate that and let the petition go directly to the doe board and I feel this is wrong," she said.

Also wrong, student Darian Pablo says, is introducing legislation without gathering input or providing information about its impact. "Because proposing a bill and announcing and not having and not knowing any of the consequences doesn't seem right," Palbo said.

It was clear frustration was on the menu in the cafeteria and GEB non-voting member Franklin Perez appeared to be serving the main dish when referring to the Charter School Board and the Legislature. He said, "Who's watching the board when they went to Dusit Thani to go on a junket training and enjoy breakfast and dinner I was asked by the chair of the board to hold my tongue, while I was for a while but let me say this and this is to the senators that are here. Why are they not here at this meeting tonight to even speak to their bill?"

We should add one of the co-sponsors of Bill 70 was at the meeting, a former GEB member and now committee chair on Education, Sen. San Agustin, who said, "If the people of Yigo don't want a the school to be a charter school then I won't support it either. Even though I am part of the team that introduced it, the only reason why it was introduced was to give an option."

The board did not provide a position on the bill and instead will wait until a May 2 town hall meeting to gather input on the legislation from the community. The meeting will be held at the Yigo campus at 6pm.