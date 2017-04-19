Public hearing set for Calvo's tax refund bill

The governor's tax refund bill will go up for a public hearing tomorrow. The measure would authorize the issuance of general obligation tax and revenue anticipation notes, and will provide tax refunds owed to the people much faster.

Acting Rovernor Ray Tenorio will preside over the hearing, and he's also invited members of the 34th Guam legislature to be a part of the panel as they hear testimony from the public on the measure.

"So the people of Guam - all of them," Tenorio said, "can get their tax refunds very quickly. That's assuming of course the legislature and the majority acts on the bill, and when I say act that doesn't mean gavel in and gavel out and not do anything about it. The people of Guam deserve better."

The public hearing is set for 5:30pm tomorrow in the cabinet conference room at Adelup.

Adelup also requested for the legislature to hold a special session on April 28 to vote on the tax refund bill.