Two Dededo gamerooms hit by robbers late at night

Police were kept busy after a pair of gameroom robberies in Dededo early today. Security video captured two masked men rushing into the OK Fun gameroom around 3:30 this morning.

The pair held the cashier at gunpoint before loading the cash into a bag and taking off in what appears to be a black SUV.

And about a half hour later, police responded to another robbery at the Winster II gameroom just off Route 16. Details of that incident have not yet been released.

It's also unclear if the two robberies could be related at this time.

But, anyone with information is asked to call Guam police or Guam Crime stoppers at 477-HELP (4357).