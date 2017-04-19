Calvo discuss buildup with Japanese leaders

Governor Eddie Calvo took a trip to Japan to let leaders there know in person why he withdrew his support for the military buildup on Guam. The governor met with the Japan's prime minister of the ministry of defense Hiroyuki Miyazawa and parliamentary vice-minister of foreign affairs, Shunseke Takei.

Calvo expressed his disappointment with the federal government not fulfilling its end on the "One Guam" approach, which would ensure the buildup benefits those living on both sides of the military fences.