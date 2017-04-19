Local art to be displayed at Hagåtña bridge

Spreading the island’s culture through art... That's the outcome today after IT&E and IP&E donated $5,000 towards the Island Beautification Task Force efforts. The artist, Lindsay Kane, presented her proposed artwork during a ceremony at Adelup Wednesday morning.

“I went with just the parrot fish at first because when you think of a beautiful fish, that's the one right away, but I would love to have all of them in there and that background is just an abstract of coconut leaves going across,” Kane explains.

Her painting will go up at the Hagåtña bridge with the hope to have it completed by the start of the Guam Micronesia Island Fair.