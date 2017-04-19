Utah-based family investment firm looks into buying GTA

The investment firm that's looking to buy GTA appeared before the Public Utilities Commission Tuesday.

Paul Huntsman is the President and CEO of Utah-based Huntsman Family Investments, and the son of billionaire industrialist Jon Huntsman, the company Chairman.

“Unlike a lot of investment groups, virtually all of our proceeds from all of our investments funnel right back into our humanitarian endeavors, something my parents established 50 years ago,” he explained.

The family also runs the Huntsman Cancer Institute, the largest cancer research facility in the world. While their company made its fortune in chemicals and plastics, it also buys other businesses and has recently been eyeing media and telecommunications companies. That's how they became interested in GTA.

Huntsman added, “We like mature businesses, we like businesses that have a very strong technology platform to them, in essence, a really high barrier to entry, we also like the strong legacy of this business.”

The hearing before the PUC is part of a two-step regulatory approval procedure. The final decision will be made by the FCC.