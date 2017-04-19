Sheraton GM talks 10th anniversary, Korean market

The Sheraton is celebrating its tenth anniversary on Guam. The hotel marks its first decade in the midst of record tourism numbers, but also with a steadily changing visitor demographic. The Tamuning hotel is one of the few major resorts located away from the Tumon tourism hub.

The Sheraton Laguna Guam resort was once the Palace hotel that opened in 1991. It was purchased by Ken Corp, the owner of four other local hotels, and officially reopened as the Sheraton on April 20, 2007. General manager Ben Cruz told KUAM News, "We celebrate our tenth year, but Sheraton brands celebrates 80 years this year, so it is one of the most recognized names."

Cruz says business remains steady, but like the Guam market as a whole, the customer mix is changing. He added, "I'm sure you've seen over the last few years, with Korea, with now more flights that are available low-cost carrier flights that are available now, you see a lot more people from Korea."

The Korean Peninsula has been in the spotlight lately because of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's provocative rhetoric about missile launches and nuclear tests. It has sparked the U.S. to dispatch warships, including the Carrier Carl Vinson, to nearby waters. And Cruz says local tourism officials are keeping a wary eye on the situation, noting, "It's not the first time that we've had the threats from North Korea. This time I think this is a little more because like other areas like Syria that are happening. I think everybody's a little more cautious."

Cruz says as of now, his hotel has not seen a slowdown or cancellation of any Korean reservations.