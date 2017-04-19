Mayors Council fares well in audit

Good news for the Mayors Council of Guam who came out with a clean audit for non-appropriated funds. Of the 19 municipalities, four had no findings. They are Barrigada, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, and Sinajana.

Public auditor Doris Flores Brooks met with mayors on Wednesday, saying, "Accountability and transparency is what the people of Guam want and expect." She added, "Overall, as I looked over the years, things are getting better. So I do want to commend you. We used to have a qualified statement, but now the opinion is clean and the issues really are individually with some of you. The most findings were four, followed three two and one, compared to what it used to be. So progress is there."

To view the MCOG's audit, visit opaguam.org.