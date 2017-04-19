More than 8,000 acres of Guam land burned in fires

2016 marked the worst fire season for Guam in decades. This according to Department of Agricutlure's Fire Program Manager Christine Fejeran who says over 8,000 acres burned - that's 6.2% of Guam. To combat wildland fires, prevention is key.

During a meeting with the island's mayors, she urged they get involved with Wildlife Community Preparedness Day set for May 6. "We need to start looking at wildfire as a threat on the island. We have for many years distanced ourselves from that threat. But many of your villages have really felt the impact of wildfire in the last two years," said Fejeran. "We've been fortunate that we haven't lost the number of homes that other jurisdictions have seen like in the U.S. to fire. We've been very fortunate by that."

Most fires are started by poachers.

For more information on Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, call 300-7977/5.