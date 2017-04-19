Mayors testify against bill removing gambling devices from carnival

The Mayors Council of Guam is preparing to face-off with Senator Telena Nelson and Bill 50, legislation that would remove gambling devices at the Liberation Day Carnival and other fair activities in Guam.

MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan said, "If she's going to go through with this, what is her alternative? To be able to support our festivities? Because if she has a funding source that's going to be supported by her colleagues then she can do what she wants. But our other question to her, are you just picking on liberation and fiesta and fairs sponsored by the mayors or do you really want to stop all gambling. 1058 she said, well she'll take it a step at a time. I don't know what that means."

The MCOG already anticipates this year's festivities will come at a price tag of $650,000.

The public hearing on the measure is set for Thursday at 9am at the Guam Congress Building.