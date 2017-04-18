Police Search for Man in KFC Drive Thru Robbery

Guam police are investigating a robbery at the KFC in Yigo. It happened around 8:45pm on Tuesday. A restaurant employee tells KUAM she heard a scream coming from near the drive thru window area and rushed in the find a masked man demanding cash. The suspect was seen on security video running out of the nearby jungle area then getting in through the window.

The employee said he threw the register out of the window before squeezing himself out, as well. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Anyone with information is asked to call Guam police or Guam Crimestoppers at 477-HELP (4357).

KUAM News spoke with KFC management, who assures diners that the restaurant and facility has been secured, and that they are open for business as usual to serve patrons.