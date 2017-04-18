GTA TeleGuam bringing special edition red iPhone 7 to mobile users

GTA TeleGuam bringing special edition red iPhone 7 to mobile use - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

GTA is bringing the special 128 GB iPhone 7 Plus RED Special Edition to local mobile users this Thursday. The distinct iPhone handset provides a way to contribute to the Global Fund for AIDS research. 

Customers can purchase the iPhone 7 Plus RED Special Edition starting tomorrow at any GTA retail location. 

