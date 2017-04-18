Ambrosio Constantino sentenced to 2 years and 1 day

A retired high-ranking member of the Guam National Guard was sentenced in federal court.

"Generous to a fault" - Those are the words attorney Thomas Fisher used to describe his client, Ambrosio Constantino. The highly-decorated Guam Army National Guard major and former Homeland Security Advisor was sentenced to two years and one day for aggravated identity theft as well as theft of government property - all part of a nationwide crackdown on Guard Recruitment Assistance Program fraud.

The GRAP program was intended to up recruitment numbers for the National Guard by offering bonuses to those who nominated potential soldiers, but ultimately the program was canned after audits showed evidence of fraud.

While several local cases have surfaced, Constantino's has drawn out longer than others and exposed disparity in how the US Attorney's Office has handled prosecution of such cases - as stated by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco Gatewood who repeated the sentiment throughout Tuesday's hearing.

The facts of the case were also reiterated - that back in 2010, Constantino received $2,000 to recruit co-defendant Lieutenant Colonel Franklin Babauta's son for the national guard. Constantino only kept $200 and gave the remainder to his co-defendant, who was ultimately tried by a federal jury and found not guilty.

In his own words during sentencing, Constantino explained Babauta had asked if he could help Babauta's son and also provided examples from his life to show he's committed to serve others even at the detriment of himself.

"I have no idea why I'm up here," he stated.

Although prosecutors initially offered a pretrial diversion for Constantino prior to trial, the offer expired after a federal jury convicted him on the two counts.

Attorney fisher further stated that the GRAP program is poorly designed.

Also on the stand asking for the court's leniency was Constantino's sister Grace Donaldson and prominent local businessman Jeff Jones. Donaldson described her younger brother as the best of their siblings, always honest and helpful and living a life guided by faith.

Jones described his friend of over forty years as an active member of their church and an asset to the community.

Constantino has requested to serve his time in a federal prison in Virginia to be near family.