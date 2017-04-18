51st person alleges church sexual abuse

The island's Public Guardian, Marcelene Santos, files the latest complaint of childhood clergy sexual abuse on behalf of an individual identified as "G.B." Santos was appointed the legal guardian of G.B. in 2009.

According to the complaint filed in federal court, GB was an altar boy at the Catholic Church in Mongmong. When he was around 12 years old Father Louis Brouillard sexually abused him while he was altar boy and while he was a boy scout.

The Public Guardian and GB are suing the Catholic Church and the Boy Scouts of America. They are represented by attorneys David Lujan and Gloria Rudolph.

There are now a total of 51 cases of child molestation cases filed in both local and federal court alleging clergy sex abuse.