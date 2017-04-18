Drop boxes available for 11th hour tax filers - KUAM.com-KUAM News: On Air. Online. On Demand.

Drop boxes available for 11th hour tax filers

Now that people aren't waiting years for their tax returns, it seems gone are the long lines at Rev & Tax for late filers. But for those of you still haven't filed, there is a drop box that is available near the entrance of DRT's office in Barrigada. 

We should note that any formed that are dropped in the box after midnight will be considered filed after the due date.

