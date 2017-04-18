UOG hosting annual sustainability conference

The 8th Annual University of Guam Regional Island Sustainability Conference officially gets underway on Wednesday. The theme is "Cultivating Communities for Sustainable Action". Co-Chair Dr. Austin Shelton said, "What we're trying to do with this theme to cultivate communities for sustainable action is provide our scientists our natural resources managers, people that work in utilities and other agencies with the tools to communicate the urgency behind the need to implement sustainable practices."

Ari Daniel is from Boston. He is one of the keynote speakers. He produces stories for PBS NOVA and National Public Radio. Daniel will be teaching participants how to effectively communicate science to the new media including using social media. "I'm excited to learn about the conversations the people on Guam are having about sustainability on an island in the pacific and what that looks like what the differences are and the similarities are to the kind of thinking that we do about sustainability back in Boston," said Daniel

Daniel is already documenting his time in Guam on social media and producing radio stories about the conference. The Regional Island Sustainability Conference is being held at the Hyatt on Wednesday and Thursday.