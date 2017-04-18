Auditions being held for Les Miserables School Edition

Calling all school-aged actors and singers: World Theater Productions in conjunction with Step Up Entertainment & Dance Company will hold auditions for Les Miserables School Edition.

Marketing Director Martin Estabillo told KUAM new, "Auditionees are asked to prepare one song, wear comfortable clothes to move around in, bring headshot, resume, and sheet music. Free headshots will be available at Expressions Studio Guam tomorrow April 19 from 3-5pm. Off-stage positions are available, too, for lighting and sound crew, designers, makeup artists, costume makers, runners and stage managers."

Proceeds will benefit the Guam Homeless Coalition. Executive producer and honorary chairwoman for the coalition Shelly Calvo says there are parallels between the show which focuses on the underserved and underprivileged.

"The Guam Homeless Coalition is actually an umbrella organization to a lot of non-profit organizations here on Guam. Our mission of course is to combat if not solve the homeless situation here on Guam," she said.

Auditions are scheduled for April 22 and April 23 from 9am-3pm at Sandcastle Guam. For more information, call Martin Estabillo at 687-6278 or visit their Facebook page WTP Guam.